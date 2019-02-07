Gantz reveals first picks: TV anchor, social activist, ex-Netanyahu spokesman

Benny Gantz (R) and Moshe Ya'alon (L) at a event in Tel Aviv, January 29th, 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Israel Resilience Party and Telem parties of former IDF chiefs of staff Benny Gantz and Moshe Ya'alon officially announced seven of the candidates that will be running on their joint list in the April 9 election.
Israel Resilience party video - seven new candidates revealed
The announcement was timed for the day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud primary to allow voters to compare and contrast the candidates.
The list includes US citizen and educator Chili Tropper, former Electricity Authority chairwoman Orit Farkash-Hacohen, former Yeruham mayor Michael Biton, former anchorwoman Miki Haimovich, former cabinet secretary Zvi Hauser, former Jerusalem city councilwoman Meirav Cohen and Yoaz Hendel, who authored Israel Vs Iran: The Shadow War
, with Jerusalem Post
editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz.
“Netanyahu’s ten-year reign will end when met with the best team in Israel,” Gantz and Ya’alon said in a joint statement Thursday night.
