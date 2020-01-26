Gantz takes off ahead of meeting with Trump on 'Deal of the Century'

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz took off towards Washington, DC on Sunday morning to meet with US President Donald Trump.The two intend on discussing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Monday morning. Gantz is expecting to hear about the "Deal of the Century," Trump's peace plan for the Middle East with an impending release, according to a short interview he gave Kan 11 News.
Gantz plans on flying to the US to meet with Trump and immediately returning the following day so as to be present during discussions on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's immunity."We are in the critical hour of designating the national and security border of the State of Israel," Gantz said in a speech on Saturday night, before he headed out to the US capitol. "That is why I responded to his invitation to meet with him personally as the head of the largest party in Israel."
