Gantz threatens Edelstein: We won’t let anyone stop immunity hearing

“Netanyahu has requested immunity and we will use all parliamentary means and tools that are available to us to deliberate on his request,” said Gantz.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 8, 2020 14:20
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Kohelet Policy Forum, Jerusalem, January 8, 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Kohelet Policy Forum, Jerusalem, January 8, 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz issued a none-to-subtle threat to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Wednesday, saying he would not let anyone prevent a hearing on Netanyahu’s request for immunity.
Speaking before a Blue and White faction meeting in Tel Aviv, Gantz accused Netanyahu of having dragged the country into a third round of elections merely in order to obtain immunity from prosecution, and said that the Knesset was not “a refuge” for criminals and demanded that Edelstein not allow it to become so.
“Netanyahu has requested immunity and we will use all parliamentary means and tools that are available to us to deliberate on his request,” said Gantz.
“I will not let anyone to harm the democratic process and prevent such a hearing. Decisions on this issue must be made by tomorrow. We will not allow anyone to stall.”
Blue and White is seeking to hold a vote on Netanyahu’s request for immunity in the criminal cases against before the upcoming election, since there is currently a majority to reject it due to Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman’s firm position against granting Netanyahu immunity.
If the immunity request was rejected the indictments would be formally filed and trial could then begin.
Edelstein and the Likud are strongly opposed to the current Knesset voting on the immunity request precisely because there is little chance it will be granted.
The Knesset legal adviser ruled earlier this week that a Knesset House Committee can be formed deal with Netanyahu’s request for immunity from prosecution in the criminal cases against him, despite the fact that there is only an interim government at present.
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein then requested however a new opinion from Yinon on whether he as Knesset speaker could block the committee from being established.


