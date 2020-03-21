Gantz to supporters at his door: Knesset will open Monday, get to work

"I will do everything the law, and the political reality allows me," Gantz reassured his supporters, after they begged him, "not to fall into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trap."

Gantz later on said in his address referring to the coronavirus epidemic, "the coronavirus is top priority right now, it affects both the Left and the Right. We're at the beginning of this crisis."

"I'm saying this as part of the opposition. We are only at the beginning of this crisis, but I am sure that we will overcome this health, economic, and society wise," he promised.

Friday night Channel 12 interviewed Gantz about the the coronavirus, and the negotiations happening between his party and the Likud led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, given the state of emergency. During the interview he made clear that he will find, "any possibility of forming a government to help the State of Israel move forward beyond the coronavirus crisis."

"These are very severe circumstances, both political and health wise." "We will do everything that needs to be done, due to the circumstances, and we will make do what's possible in light of the politcal results," said Gantz, adding, "I respect the democracy in Israel, and the choice of the Israelis, both of those who voted for me, and for those who didn't."