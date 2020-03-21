The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz to supporters at his door: Knesset will open Monday, get to work

"These are very severe circumstances, both political and health wise."

By MAARIV ONLINE  
MARCH 21, 2020 18:46
BLUE AND WHITE head Benny Gantz is still theoretically in the best position to obtain the most recommendations from Knesset members. (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
BLUE AND WHITE head Benny Gantz is still theoretically in the best position to obtain the most recommendations from Knesset members.
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz spoke to his supporters Saturday afternoon, after a group of them stood outside his door chanting as they expressed their faith in him, and his future actions. 
"I will do everything the law, and the political reality allows me," Gantz reassured his supporters, after they begged him, "not to fall into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trap."
Gantz later on said in his address referring to the coronavirus epidemic, "the coronavirus is top priority right now, it affects both the Left and the Right. We're at the beginning of this crisis." 
"I'm saying this as part of the opposition. We are only at the beginning of this crisis, but I am sure that we will overcome this health, economic, and society wise," he promised. 
Friday night Channel 12 interviewed Gantz about the the coronavirus, and the negotiations happening between his party and the Likud led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, given the state of emergency. During the interview he made clear that he will find, "any possibility of forming a government to help the State of Israel move forward beyond the coronavirus crisis."
"We will do everything that needs to be done, due to the circumstances, and we will make do what's possible in light of the politcal results," said Gantz, adding, "I respect the democracy in Israel, and the choice of the Israelis, both of those who voted for me, and for those who didn't.
"These are very severe circumstances, both political and health wise."


Tags Benny Gantz Blue and White Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beware racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Politicizing a health crisis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What is Netanyahu fighting for? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Is the coronavirus killing Israel’s granny state? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by