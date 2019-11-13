Gantz visits Gaza Border Communities: Operation must end with deterrence

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz toured Gaza Border Communities on Wednesday after over 350 rockets were fired on Israel from the Gaza Strip since Tuesday morning. "I came here mostly to show solidarity and to hear the citizens of this area, the Gaza border communities must be strengthened regularily and not because there's an operation," Gantz claimed.Gantz said, "I fully stand with Israel's operation, it must end with very strong deterrence. We must not be mistaken, there are terrorists on the other side and not Mother Theresas, they are deliberately firing at civilians."Israel eliminated Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata on Tuesday morning in a strike that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argued “changed the equation” in which terrorists felt they could hide behind civilians.