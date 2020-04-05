The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz weighing limited West Bank settlement annexation – report

The subject of annexation has been one of the sticking points in the ongoing negotiations between the Blue and White leader and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the formation of a government.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 5, 2020 13:12
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz (photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
Blue and White Party head Benny Gantz would consider a limited plan to apply Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank that focused on the settlement blocs, Channel 13 reported on Saturday night.
But Gantz would only do so as part of a dialogue with the international community with an eye toward not taking any steps that would close the door on negotiations with the Palestinians.
The international community holds that any two-state solution must be based on the pre-1967 lines and does not take the settlement blocs into consideration.
The subject of annexation has been one of the sticking points in the ongoing negotiations between Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the formation of a government.
Netanyahu wants to annex the Jordan Valley, the northern Dead Sea region and all the West Bank settlements in Area C, irrespective of where they are located. During the elections he promised the voters he would annex the settlements after a new government was formed and upon completion of a joint US-Israeli mapping process.
Gantz has zigzagged on this topic, initially opposing any unilateral steps outside of negotiations. He then appearing to back-track on the matter when US President Donald Trump unveiled a peace plan that allowed for the unilateral application of sovereignty over the 30% of the West Bank in Area C. The annexation of all West Bank settlements, including the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea region is included in that 30%.  
During the negotiations, Gantz has opposed unilateral annexation. Now, according to Channel 13, he would consider a sovereignty plan that would focus on areas of the West Bank where there is a high concentration of settlers, known as the blocs.
Gantz has also asked Netanyahu to take annexation off the table for four to six months and not to take any action without a Defense Ministry assessment from security experts, according to Channel 13. It added that Gantz would also consider a small symbolic annexation of either the West Bank settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim or the Gush Etzion bloc.
Netanyahu is under pressure from right-wing politicians, both within and outside of his party, to annex all the settlements now.
Supporters of the application of sovereignty fear that if Israel doesn’t move on the matter prior to the US elections in November, it might lose its window of opportunity.
MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) said last week that any right-wing government that failed to apply sovereignty must cease to exist.


Tags Benny Gantz Settlement blocs Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by