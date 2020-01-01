The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gantz's game to lose - analysis

If Blue and White leader Benny Gantz fails a third time to bring down Netanyahu, his inning will be over.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 1, 2020 20:14
BENNY GANTZ (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
BENNY GANTZ
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
When Blue and White leader Benny Gantz served as Israel's Military Attaché in Washington DC he drove cross-country on a motorcycle and soaked in American culture. During that time, he undoubtedly acquainted himself with American sports, so he would know what a softball is.
Gantz waited to start his campaign for the March 2 election until after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally made his request for parliamentary immunity from prosecution for his three criminal cases. Gantz waited for conditions to be ripe, when Netanyahu would be most vulnerable.
Gantz's softball has arrived, and this is his opportunity to hit it. If he swings and misses now, he may not be the heavy hitter who would be needed to defeat Netanyahu.
Netanyahu is the most experienced player in the game. He has outlasted many political opponents and challengers.
Netanyahu has learned how to minimize the impact of the criminal investigations against him. He did this effectively ahead of the April election.
He spoke incessantly about his impending criminal indictments. Strategists questioned why he was focusing so much on his weaknesses and not on his strengths.
But by the time his indictments, pending a hearing, were announced in March, people were sick of hearing about them. And by the time Election Day came, the announcement by the Attorney-General had little-to-no impact. 
This could happen again now. Netanyahu's request for immunity is embarrassing and was made even more humiliating because he had denied that he would seek immunity in such a high profile manner.
Gantz will begin a full campaign to ensure that the public realizes the severity of their Prime Minister evading prosecution.
Blue and White intends to keep this campaign going non-stop until Election Day.
But perhaps the voters by then will once again have their minds made up. Maybe those disgusted by Netanyahu's behavior will still not vote for him, while those who perceive his probes as a witch-hunt will continue to cast ballots for him, with no one actually changing their minds.
If that happens, Gantz will have failed three times to bring down Netanyahu, and in softball, after the third out, the inning is over.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz indictment
