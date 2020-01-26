The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz's uphill battle in Washington- Analysis

Gantz is working against not only a sitting prime minister but also a sitting US president

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 26, 2020 22:06
Benny Gantz (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Benny Gantz
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
In 1996, then-Likud candidate for prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted then-prime minister Shimon Peres for arranging himself a meeting at the White House with then-US president Bill Clinton, who admitted years later that he did everything in his power to bring about Peres’s victory over Netanyahu. 
Fast forward 24 years. Netanyahu is the longest serving prime minister in Israel’s history, and the administration in Washington is still interfering in American elections, this time on Netanyahu’s behalf.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz succeeded in avoiding one trap over the weekend, when Vice President Mike Pence and Netanyahu both announced that Gantz’s invitation to Washington came at Netanyahu’s request, as if he was doing a favor for his competition in the March 2 election. The plan of the Americans was apparently to let Gantz sit in the crowd at the White House and applaud, while Trump and Netanyahu signed the deal on stage.
That political disaster was avoided when Gantz succeeded in getting his own separate meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday. That meeting proved Gantz a player on an international stage at a time when he desperately needed it, and showed that the US realizes Netanyahu’s political future is in jeopardy.
But there are clearly more traps set for Gantz that he must avoid in the days ahead.
First of all, while Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump will be a major political event that will be played up for the press around the world, the White House press corps has not even been invited to cover the Trump-Gantz meeting. If the administration wants Trump’s plan to be seen as supported by a consensus in Israel, why is he not rolling out the red carpet for the leader of Israel’s largest party?
Secondly, there was even a report on Sunday that Trump might end up meeting with Netanyahu before he meets with Gantz, even though Gantz purposely came to Washington several hours before the prime minister. There are logistical pitfalls that could happen at any moment that could make Gantz look bad.
Finally, Gantz needs more than a picture with Trump to release to the press after his meeting with the president. He needs an accomplishment, namely to persuade the president to hold off on implementing the plan until after the March 2 election.
If part of the plan is brought to the Knesset in the weeks ahead, it could force Blue and White to make premature decisions that will highlight the vast differences within the party on diplomatic issues. Blue and White set a precedent when it initiated a vote in the Knesset plenum on immunity and lost justification for preventing votes on annexation that could cause the party significant political problems.
If Gantz wants to be a statesman, he will have to be very clear and very public on his political views in a manner that no political strategist would recommend just ahead of an election. So far, Gantz has gotten away with keeping his cards close to his chest – but that might not end up being possible anymore.
Just like Netanyahu back in 1996, Gantz is working against not only a sitting prime minister, but also a sitting president of the United States, and that makes the odds go against him.
But Netanyahu succeeded in that race against all odds. It is possible for Gantz to overcome that difficult challenge as well.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The death of a Palestinian boy shows blood libels are born By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Shuki Friedman Rabbis in politics – a disaster for both By SHUKI FRIEDMAN
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Dov Lipman Messages from Murray Kleiman By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by