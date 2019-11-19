Gas-masked children of Kibbutz Barkai protest local pollution

The children of Kibbutz Barkai held a demonstration on Monday in front of the gates of the nearby Infimer factory, wearing protective masks and other chemical protective gear.





In May of 2019, an international report by Greenpeace defined Kibbutz Barkai as the community with the most polluted air in Israel, more polluted than even the largest cities and industrial areas in the state.





The kibbutz's trails now leave a sharp, stinging smell of burnt plastic and a burning sensation in the eyes that cause breathing difficulties. When the smell is strong, the children have to cover their faces with a shirt in order to protect their breathing systems.





The children carried signs with phrases saying "Infimer out," "We are not guinea pigs," "Let us breath quietly" and "Don't make us victims of infection like you." The protests were aimed at Infimer CEO Yuval Tamir, who himself was one of the navy combat soldiers who infamously plunged into incredibly polluted Kishon River, many of whom contracted cancer in the process.







