The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gaza families to receive more Qatari cash despite balloon attacks

Last month, Qatar delivered another cash grant to 75,000 families in the Gaza Strip.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JANUARY 22, 2020 20:26
A Palestinian Hamas-hired civil servant displays U.S. Dollar banknotes after receiving her salary paid by Qatar, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 7, 2018. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
A Palestinian Hamas-hired civil servant displays U.S. Dollar banknotes after receiving her salary paid by Qatar, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 7, 2018.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
Despite the continued launching of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, Qatar will deliver another cash grant to needy families in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave next week.
Mohammed Al-Emadi, Chairman of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, announced that the money would be distributed to 70,000 Palestinian families on Sunday. 
Each family will receive 100 US dollars through the branches of post offices in several parts of the Gaza Strip, Al-Emadi said. He added that the distribution of the cash will take place in accordance with the mechanism that has been in place in the past year. “The families have been chosen according to the criteria and conditions agreed upon in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development in the Gaza Strip,” the Qatari envoy said.
Last month, Qatar delivered another cash grant to 75,000 families in the Gaza Strip.
Al-Emadi’s announcement came as Palestinians continued to launch explosives-laden balloons towards Israel and the killing by the IDF of three Palestinians who infiltrated into Israel on Tuesday night. 
Hamas claimed on Wednesday that the three Palestinians were “cold-bloodedly” killed by the IDF. Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Qanou said in a statement that Israel “has committed a new Zionist crime.” He dismissed the IDF version regarding the circumstances of Tuesday night’s incident and claimed that the three Palestinians did not pose a threat to anyone.
The IDF said that the three were shot and killed after they were caught infiltrating Israel form the Gaza Strip. The three men successfully entered Israeli territory after crossing a perimeter fence from the southern Gaza Strip. The suspects, the IDF said, threw an explosive device at IDF soldiers before they were shot dead. No soldiers were injured. 
Meanwhile, senior Hamas official Khalil Al-Haya said that the continued delivery of the Qatari funds was one of the conditions of his movement for maintaining previous ceasefire understandings reached with Israel under the auspices of Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations. 
Al-Haya denied reports about tensions between Hamas and Egypt after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s recent visit to Iran, where he attended the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force who was assassinated by the US in Iraq last month. “Hamas has never severed its ties with Iran,” the Hamas official said. “Iranian military support for the Palestinian resistance has never stopped.” 
Al-Haya also said that Israel was not ready for a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas. 
“We want to achieve a deal, but the occupation doesn’t have anyone now who can carry it out,” Al-Haya told Palestinian reporters in the Gaza Strip. 
Hamas has been holding the remains of two IDF soldiers, Oren Shaul and Hadar Goldin since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge. In addition, Hamas is holding Hisham Al-Sayed, an Arab Israeli, and Avera Mengistu, an Ethiopian Jew, both of whom entered the Gaza Strip voluntarily in 2014.


Tags Gaza Hamas qatar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let the 'Deal of the Century' muddle with Israel's political mess By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy 75 years after World War II, Jews deserve freedom from fear, too By GIL TROY
Mitchell Barak On being Jewish and naked in a German sauna By MITCHELL BARAK
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM
Itamar Marcus Palestinian Authority fights Jews to ‘defend’ all humanity By ITAMAR MARCUS

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Israeli team develops 'anti-diabetes drug'
A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by