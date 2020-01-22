Gaza families to receive more Qatari cash despite balloon attacks

Despite the continued launching of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, Qatar will deliver another cash grant to needy families in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave next week.

Mohammed Al-Emadi, Chairman of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, announced that the money would be distributed to 70,000 Palestinian families on Sunday.

Each family will receive 100 US dollars through the branches of post offices in several parts of the Gaza Strip, Al-Emadi said. He added that the distribution of the cash will take place in accordance with the mechanism that has been in place in the past year. “The families have been chosen according to the criteria and conditions agreed upon in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development in the Gaza Strip,” the Qatari envoy said.

Last month, Qatar delivered another cash grant to 75,000 families in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Emadi’s announcement came as Palestinians continued to launch explosives-laden balloons towards Israel and the killing by the IDF of three Palestinians who infiltrated into Israel on Tuesday night.

Hamas claimed on Wednesday that the three Palestinians were “cold-bloodedly” killed by the IDF. Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Qanou said in a statement that Israel “has committed a new Zionist crime.” He dismissed the IDF version regarding the circumstances of Tuesday night’s incident and claimed that the three Palestinians did not pose a threat to anyone.

The IDF said that the three were shot and killed after they were caught infiltrating Israel form the Gaza Strip. The three men successfully entered Israeli territory after crossing a perimeter fence from the southern Gaza Strip. The suspects, the IDF said, threw an explosive device at IDF soldiers before they were shot dead. No soldiers were injured.

Meanwhile, senior Hamas official Khalil Al-Haya said that the continued delivery of the Qatari funds was one of the conditions of his movement for maintaining previous ceasefire understandings reached with Israel under the auspices of Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations.

Al-Haya denied reports about tensions between Hamas and Egypt after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh ’s recent visit to Iran, where he attended the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force who was assassinated by the US in Iraq last month. “Hamas has never severed its ties with Iran,” the Hamas official said. “Iranian military support for the Palestinian resistance has never stopped.”

Al-Haya also said that Israel was not ready for a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.

“We want to achieve a deal, but the occupation doesn’t have anyone now who can carry it out,” Al-Haya told Palestinian reporters in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has been holding the remains of two IDF soldiers, Oren Shaul and Hadar Goldin since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge. In addition, Hamas is holding Hisham Al-Sayed, an Arab Israeli, and Avera Mengistu, an Ethiopian Jew, both of whom entered the Gaza Strip voluntarily in 2014.