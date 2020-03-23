The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Genealogy company MyHeritage donates 66,000 swabs to Israel

The shipment of swabs is expected to arrive in Israel Monday, said Gilad Japhet, CEO and founder of MyHeritage

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 23, 2020 22:50
An illustrative image of a mouth swab for DNA testing (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
An illustrative image of a mouth swab for DNA testing
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The online genealogy platform MyHeritage has donated 66,000 medical swabs to Israel in a bid to combat the coronavirus. The swabs were initially shipped from the company's supplier in North Carolina and amount to an estimated $10 million in lost revenues, according to a report released by Calcalist on Monday. 
The shipment of swabs was expected to arrive in Israel on Monday, said Gilad Japhet, CEO and founder of MyHeritage. Japhet added that he first contacted a salesperson associated with Myheritage's partner lab Family Tree DNA swabs in order to organize the shipment to Israel. 
“He said that there was no way of getting them from China at this time, but that he had kept tens of thousands of them for us at his home in North Carolina as an emergency supply,” Japhet said. “I told him this was that emergency and we needed them right away,” Japhet noted, who then got in touch with Israel’s Ministry of Health. The ministry later sent out trucks to pick up the swabs and distribute them as needed. 
The rationale for using swabs provided by MyHeritage, according to Japhet, stemmed from the fact that oftentimes, the concentration of the virus can be very small, leading to a need for specialized swabs, which is what the company uses to help people discover their ancestral roots. 
MyHeritage is a online genealogy company that headquartered in central Israel. The company allows users to create family trees by accessing and viewing historical records, censuses and burial records, while also providing a genetic testing service for both DNA matching and testing for ancestral background. 


Tags Israel medicine genealogy Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The sudden firing of Lucy Aharish from KAN By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by