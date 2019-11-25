Genesis Prize Foundation, Robert Kraft announce ‘Speak Out for Israel’

The Genesis Prize Foundation and 2019 Genesis Prize Laureate Robert Kraft announce the launch of “Speak Out for Israel” – an international campaign designed to help combat the global rise of antisemitism and attempts to delegitimize the Jewish State. The Genesis Prize Foundation and Kraft will award $1 million in grants to Israeli nonprofit organizations capable of delivering innovative responses to the challenges of antisemitism.“Speak Out For Israel” grants will be awarded on a competitive basis to nonprofit organizations that propose programs designed to tell the story of Israel by emphasizing such democratic values as tolerance and respect for the rights of minorities, as well as scientific, technological and cultural achievements.“Israel is so special to me and my family,” said 2019 Genesis Prize laureate Robert Kraft. “It’s where I took the love of my life on our honeymoon in 1963. Since then, I have sponsored dozens of missions and countless other trips for people to experience Israel for the first time. Spiritually, there is no place like it on earth. The more people learn about its history, its diverse culture and its innovation, the more we can do to change stereotypes and end antisemitism. That’s why Speak Out for Israel is so timely and important to Israel’s future.”“The 2019 Genesis Prize theme focuses on combating global antisemitism and increasingly aggressive efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the State of Israel,” said Stan Polovets, co-founder and chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation. “These grants are designed to help Israel’s nonprofit sector in promoting a truthful, inspiring narrative of Israel to audiences around the world, countering Israel’s detractors with factual, positive messages of what the Jewish State truly represents. We invite other donors to join Robert Kraft and our Foundation in this effort.”The Genesis Prize Foundation invites interested nonprofit organizations registered in Israel to apply for “Speak Out for Israel” grants until December 12, 2019. The competition is being administered by Matan-United Way Israel, with winners to be announced in April 2020.