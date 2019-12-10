Genesis Prize Foundation names Natan Sharansky 2020 winner

The Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) on Tuesday announced Natan Sharansky as its 2020 Genesis Prize laureate.

A human rights activist and Jewish leader, Sharansky is being recognized for his lifelong struggle for human rights, political freedom and his service to the Jewish people and the State of Israel, GPF explained in a release.

Sharansky is the first Genesis Prize laureate currently residing in Israel.

“Having been raised as an assimilated Jew in the Soviet Union, I discovered my Jewish identity and belonging to the Jewish people thanks to Israel,” Sharansky said. “This connection to Israel gave me and other refuseniks the strength to fight for the rights of Jews as well as other people whose essential freedoms had been denied.

“Today, when antisemitism is on the rise, both from the political Left and from the Right, the unity of the Jewish people and our connection to Israel is very important,” he continued. “We need to unite and combat the scourge of antisemitism and efforts to de-legitimize Israel together, as one people. I intend to speak about this as the Genesis Prize laureate ."

Sharansky was born in Donetsk, Ukraine. As a young man, he made a request to make Aliyah to Israel and was subsequently arrested on charges of treason and espionage. He spent nine years in prison before being released in 1986. Sharansky flew to Israel on the day of his release.

Since then, he established the Zionist Forum to assist Soviet immigrants in their absorption in the Jewish state. He established the Yisrael B’Aliyah party to further accelerate Russian Aliyah and integration, and he ultimately served in four Israeli governments, including in the roles of minister and deputy prime minister.

Sharansky is a 2018 recipient of the Israel Prize, among other prestigious awards. He served as chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel from 2009 to 2018.

“A symbol of the Jewish quest for freedom, he has made a great contribution to strengthening the Jewish State, Jewish identity and Israel’s bond with global Jewry,” said Jewish Agency head Isaac Herzog, who is also chair of the Genesis Prize selection committee. “I congratulate my friend Natan on this prestigious global Jewish award. It rightfully complements the Israel Prize, the state’s highest honor awarded to Natan in 2018.”

Genesis Prize honors individuals for their outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity and commitment to Jewish values and Israel, a release explained. Honorees are bestowed a $1 million monetary award. In line with previous recipients, Sharansky will not personally accept the award, but donate the funds in his honor to nonprofit organizations, working through GPF's philanthropic partner, Matan-United Way Israel.

According to Ahuva Yanai, CEO of Matan-United Way Israel, Genesis Prize laureates have reached more than 60 organizations in various fields with their prize money grants.

In 2018, the Genesis Prize Foundation honored US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with its inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing her contribution to equality and social justice. Previous Genesis Prize laureates are former New York City Mayor and current US presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg; actor, producer and peace activist Michael Douglas; virtuoso violinist and advocate for individuals with special needs Itzhak Perlman; sculptor and advocate for the rights of refugees Sir Anish Kapoor; Oscar-winning actress and social activist Natalie Portman; and owner of New England Patriots and founder of the leading foundation to combat antisemitism Robert Kraft.

These laureates have focused their efforts on diverse causes, ranging from inclusiveness of intermarried families in Jewish life, improving the lives of individuals with special needs, helping to alleviate the global refugee crisis, advancing women’s equality, and combatting antisemitism and efforts to delegitimize the State of Israel.

Sharansky has not yet announced how he will focus his $1 million.

The Genesis Prize award ceremony will take place in Jerusalem on June 18, 2020.