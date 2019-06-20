Genesis Prize awarded to Robert Kraft in Jerusalem

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Robert Kraft, prominent Jewish-American businessman, philanthropist, and owner of the NFL's Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, was awarded the Genesis Prize this evening at a gala ceremony in Jerusalem.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Genesis Prize Foundation Chairman Stan Polovets bestowed the award upon Kraft in front of an audience of 600 Israeli and international dignitaries.

The Genesis Prize, dubbed “the Jewish Nobel” by Time Magazine, honors extraordinary individuals for outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity, and commitment to Jewish values.Prime Minister Netanyahu said: “I am delighted to welcome Robert Kraft to the august family of Genesis Prize Laureates. This prestigious award honors Robert’s generous life-long philanthropy, his commitment to the Jewish people, and his love for Israel. It also recognizes his principled stand against anti-Semitism and efforts by our enemies to undermine the State of Israel through BDS and other similar campaigns. Israel does not have a more loyal friend than Robert Kraft.”Kraft previously announced he would forgo the $1 million monetary award so that the funds could be granted to initiatives combating anti-Semitism, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS), and other efforts to delegitimize Israel.Kraft used his acceptance speech to announce the establishment of a foundation dedicated to combating anti-Semitism. He invited other philanthropists to join him in making contributions to fund this foundation to fight anti-Semitism.“The new foundation I am announcing tonight is a platform to galvanize the global fight against anti-Semitism, uniting all people of good conscience around this goal,” said Kraft. “My vision is to work to end the violence against Jewish communities. In combating the scourge of anti-Semitism, my solemn ambition is to counter all forms of intolerance in the spirit of the ancient Jewish value of tikkun olam – to heal and repair the world.”“From Pittsburgh to Paris, from San Diego to Berlin, Jewish communities have been under attack,” said Stan Polovets. “We can no longer be complacent or pretend these are isolated incidents. Make no mistake; the wave of anti-Semitism is rising once again. Tonight, we stand together with Robert Kraft in our determination to turn back this tide of darkness and to channel significant human and financial resources toward this goal.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



