German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Israel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greeted by Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi at the airport, October 3rd, 2018.
(photo credit: AVI DODI/FOREIGN MINISTRY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
German Chancellor Angela Merkel landed in Israel on Wednesday evening, beginning a two-day visit to the country.
The government-to-government meeting that was postponed for nearly a year and a half because of disagreements over Israel’s settlement policies and approach to the Palestinians, will finally occur.
Merkel is set to join Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for dinner and then will have a busy schedule ahead of her.
Her trip will include a visit to to Yad Vashem Musuem, the Israel Musuem and lunch with President Reuven Rivlin. Merkel will continue to have bilateral meetings throughout Thursday.
Merkel could have continued to postpone the meeting, but has chosen not. Political meetings of this nature demonstrate significant symbolism - to show two countries relationships are particularly close.
Among the most pressing issues that should be addressed at Thursday’s meetings, is how Israel can ensure this sentiment outlasts Merkel’s tenure as Germany’s chancellor.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>