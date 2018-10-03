October 04 2018
Tishrai, 25, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Israel

Merkel is set to join Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for dinner and then will have a busy schedule ahead of her.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 3, 2018 19:58
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greeted by Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi at airport

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greeted by Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi at the airport, October 3rd, 2018. (photo credit: AVI DODI/FOREIGN MINISTRY)

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel landed in Israel on Wednesday evening, beginning a two-day visit to the country.

The government-to-government meeting that was postponed for nearly a year and a half because of disagreements over Israel’s settlement policies and approach to the Palestinians, will finally occur.

Merkel is set to join Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for dinner and then will have a busy schedule ahead of her.

Her trip will include a visit to to Yad Vashem Musuem, the Israel Musuem and lunch with President Reuven Rivlin. Merkel will continue to have bilateral meetings throughout Thursday.

Merkel could have continued to postpone the meeting, but has chosen not. Political meetings of this nature demonstrate significant symbolism - to show two countries relationships are particularly close.

Among the most pressing issues that should be addressed at Thursday’s meetings, is how Israel can ensure this sentiment outlasts Merkel’s tenure as Germany’s chancellor.

