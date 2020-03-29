German journalist withdraws criticism of Israel as “Corona Dictatorship”

BERLIN---The German Spiegel magazine journalist, Christopher Sydow, on Saturday walked back his description of Israel’s government under Benjamin Netanyahu as the first “Corona Dictatorship” after he faced days of intense criticism that he spread antisemitism on the website of the news outlet.





Sydow tweeted that “If I wrote the text again today, I would not use the word ‘dictatorship’ again. I stick to the assessment that the damage that has been done to the democratic system and that may be further inflicted is immense and will have ramifications for the country.”





The Jerusalem Post was the first news organization to report on the allegations that Sydow stoked antisemitism in his article.





The Israeli author and expert on antisemitism, Arye Sharuz Shalicar, who was born in Germany to Jewish-Persian parents and made aliyah in 2001, tweeted to Sydow: “I hope you now understand why there are people who claim that your reporting has antisemitic tendencies. Because you ONLY accuse the Jewish state of things that so many other countries and states do.”





Shalicar first exposed the alleged antisemitism scandal involving Sydow and Spiegel.





Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean of the human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center, told the Post, in response to Sydow’s article, that “Germany remains a hotspot for the virus of antisemitism and false demonization of Jewish state.”





The German journalist Stefan Frank, who has an expertise in contemporary German antisemitism, wrote, according to observers, a devastating criticism on the website of the Austrian think tank mena-watch covering the alleged falsehoods and antisemitism contained in Sydow’s article. He used the famous definition from former Israeli minister Natan Sharansky of modern antisemitism to argue the Sydow’s article met the criteria.





For example, Frank cited a March 13 Washington Post article titled: “A ‘travel log’ of the times in South Korea: Mapping the movements of coronavirus carriers.”





Sharansky’s definition states when double standards, demonization or delegitimization (the so-called”three Ds" or the "3D test") are applied to Israel, the criticism of the Jewish state meets the expression of antisemitism.

Sydow argued that Israel’s Netanyah administration was apparently creating the first “Corona Dictatorship” because the government was tracking Israelis infected with the virus who could be in contact with other Israelis.





Sydow refused to answer numerous Post press queries. The Post sent a new media query on Saturday to Ann-Katrin Müller, a reporter in Spiegel's Berlin newsroom, asking if she planned to correct the headline about the“Corona Dictatorship."





Sydow, who has previously been accused of co-writing an antisemitic Spiegel article with Müller and other Spiegel reporters, claimed in his March 20 report that “demonstrations are prohibited because of the coronavirus” in Israel. Müller and other Spiegel reporters have denied previous accusations of antisemitic reporting.





Protests on social media from Israelis and Germans prompted a correction.





Spiegel changed the headline to: “Demonstrations with more than ten participants are prohibited due to the corona crisis.”





The magazine did not recognize its error in an editorial note at the end of the article. The magazine merely wrote “An earlier version contained a shortened sub-headline. We have made it more precise.”



