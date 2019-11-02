Gideon Sa'ar: 'Israel's goal should be the dismantling of Hamas' military'

MK Gideon Sa'ar of the Likud Party commented on Saturday criticizing Israel's response to the rocket barrage last night originating from the Gaza Strip, during which a rocket hit a house in Sderot.



Sa'ar wrote on his Twitter account, "Israel's goal should be the dismantling of Hamas' military infrastructure and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. This is one of the significant reasons why it is necessary to end the political crisis as soon as possible and to establish a broad national unity government," said Sa'ar, who recently declared his intention to run for Likud leader in the next primaries.

התגובה על הירי על שדרות ותושביה צריכה להיות חריפה בהרבה מזו שננקטה. היעד של ישראל צריך להיות פירוק התשתיות הצבאיות של החמאס והג׳יהאד האיסלמי בעזה. אחת הסיבות המשמעותיות מדוע נדרש לסיים בהקדם את המשבר הפוליטי ולהקים ממשלת אחדות לאומית רחבה. — גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) November 2, 2019

During the night, the Israeli Air Force attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the direct hit a home on Sderot yesterday and rockets fired at Gaza border communities.However, no aggressive response has occurred since last night despite Hamas' threats. As a result of the Air Force's actions, 27-year-old Ahmad Muhammad a-Shahri was killed and two others were injured. The masses attended the funeral of a-Shahri and called for vengeance in Israel.The IDF reported that several targets were severely destroyed, including a military compound of Hamas naval force, a compound of its air defense system, a weapons production site, training facilities and ground infrastructure.The IDF's response came, as stated, in response to two rocket launches at Sderot and Gaza envelope settlements. During the first volley, seven launches were identified into Israeli territory, which were intercepted by an Iron Dome. A 65-year-old woman was lightly injured after she fell on her way to the protected area.

