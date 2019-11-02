Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gideon Sa'ar: 'Israel's goal should be the dismantling of Hamas' military'

The IDF reported that several targets were severely destroyed, including a military compound of Hamas naval force.

By ANNA BRESKY/MA'ARIV
November 2, 2019 20:10
1 minute read.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and then-Education Minister Gideon Sa'ar in 2012

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and then-Education Minister Gideon Sa'ar in 2012. (photo credit: URIEL SINAI/POOL/REUTERS)

MK Gideon Sa'ar of the Likud Party commented on Saturday criticizing Israel's response to the rocket barrage last night originating from the Gaza Strip, during which a rocket hit a house in Sderot.

Sa'ar wrote on his Twitter account, "Israel's goal should be the dismantling of Hamas' military infrastructure and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. This is one of the significant reasons why it is necessary to end the political crisis as soon as possible and to establish a broad national unity government," said Sa'ar, who recently declared his intention to run for Likud leader in the next primaries.

During the night, the Israeli Air Force attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the direct hit a home on Sderot yesterday and rockets fired at Gaza border communities.

However, no aggressive response has occurred since last night despite Hamas' threats. As a result of the Air Force's actions, 27-year-old Ahmad Muhammad a-Shahri was killed and two others were injured. The masses attended the funeral of a-Shahri and called for vengeance in Israel.

The IDF reported that several targets were severely destroyed, including a military compound of Hamas naval force, a compound of its air defense system, a weapons production site, training facilities and ground infrastructure.

The IDF's response came, as stated, in response to two rocket launches at Sderot and Gaza envelope settlements. During the first volley, seven launches were identified into Israeli territory, which were intercepted by an Iron Dome. A 65-year-old woman was lightly injured after she fell on her way to the protected area.


Related Content

A Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant looks out of a vehicle during a military show marking the 32nd
November 2, 2019
Al-Quds Brigades: The enemy must not feel comfortable and live in peace

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings