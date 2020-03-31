Gideon Sa'ar complains about 'most bloated government'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced rare criticism from inside his Likud party on Tuesday, when MK Gideon Sa'ar criticized the large government Netanyahu is building with Blue and White.Sa'ar, who ran against Netanyahu for Likud leader in December, was not expected to be given a portfolio despite winning the fifth slot on the Likud list and serving as interior minister and education minister in the past. He said that at a time when most of the burden of the crisis is on the private sector, it is important that the basis for the formation of the government include key elements."It should be a lean government," Sa'ar wrote on Twitter. "There have been large governments in Israel before, but it would not be right to form the most bloated government at a time of the worst economic crisis."Netanyahu is trying to form a government that is expected to have no less than 30 ministers and perhaps as many as 36. It is expected to include ministers from Likud, Blue and White, Shas, United Torah Judaism and perhaps Yamina, Labor and Gesher. Sa'ar wrote that when dealing with the crisis over the coronavirus, the government had to set a personal example. He called for ministers, MKs, judges and director-generals to take a significant pay cut and decrease their pensions. "The cut must be differential, according to salary level," he said.