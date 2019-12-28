Gideon Saar's career done if he opposes immunity - Knesset Deputy Speaker

The political career of MK Gideon Saar, who ran against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the latest Likud primary election on Thursday, "would be finished" if he and his supporters will not vote in favor of Netanyahu's immunity, Knesset Deputy Speaker MK David Bitan (Likud) said in an interview to Radio 103FM on Friday.





Bitan, who served as the head of coalition until 2017, told his host, Nissim Mashaal, that Saar's six supporters from Likud might "make Likud's life a living hell" in the Knesset's parliamentary work. He added, though, that he does not believe that Saar's supporters would oppose Netanyahu's immunity.





"I heard the analysts yesterday and I smiled," Bitan told the interviewer. "When it comes to immunity, look, if this group will try to prevent Netanyahu from getting immunity, its career in Likud is done, so they will not do that."





"We all vote against our conscience when it comes to many issues," he explained. "This is not an issue of principles."





"It is likely that [Netanyahu] will request [immunity]," he said. "If they oppose [his] immunity then they're done with their career in Likud, including Gideon Saar. They have no chance to [achieve] anything in Likud [if they do that]."





The former coalition chairman also said that a ruling concerning Netanyahu's eligibility to form a cabinet while indicted is "beyond the Supreme Court's normal engagement [in politics]."





"I do not believe the Supreme Court would make this mistake because it usually walks a tightrope," Bitan said. "Here it [would be] ripping the rope apart and this would make the public realize that Netanyahu was right and that there is a legal coup [against him]."





Mashaal reminded Bitan of the Deri-Pinchasi cases of 1993, when the Supreme Court ruled that indicted ministers—at the time, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and former religious services minister Rafael Pinchasi—can be removed from office before the trial comes into an end.





"There is a difference," Bitan said. "When it came to Deri-Pinchasi, there was no law that said a minister could remain in office, so [the Supreme Court] got in that niche and ruled whatever they ruled. Here there is a clear law that [says that] a prime minister can keep his position."





"The Knesset never thinks of all possible situations," he said. "So they say '[the law] speaks of a serving prime minister and not a person who is supposed to form a coalition.' Give me a break."





"I'm telling [the Supreme Court] not to meddle. Getting involved in who will be Israel's prime minister is a very unusual thing. Think thoroughly and act right," Bitan said. "Even if they will make such a decision, we have our solutions for that issue, too."



