Gilad Erdan: Violence against women should be 'top priority'

The Knesset passed legislation in 2017 for a program that would deal with domestic abuse and violence against women, but which was never implemented due to lack of funding.

By TAMAR BEERI  
DECEMBER 1, 2019 15:00
A protester holding an "Abuse isn't Love" sign at a protest against violence against women in Tel Aviv (photo credit: TAMAR BEERI)
A protester holding an "Abuse isn't Love" sign at a protest against violence against women in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: TAMAR BEERI)
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan spoke on violence against women at Sunday's cabinet meeting, saying that "budgeting to fight violence against women" should be a "top priority" of the government.
In the wake of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women the previous Monday, Erdan showed the attendees of the meeting numerous reports and photographs relating to violence against women. He explained in detail the actions taken up by the police and the public security ministry in recent years, emphasizing that he initiated a national program to combat domestic violence.
He additionally mentioned that establishing police stations within Arab villages is critical to improve the current situation in regard to domestic violence.
Erdan plans on implementing and funding additional programs once a government has been formed and budgets are approved, such as electronic oversight of violent men, the continued establishment of family divisions at additional police stations, and the necessary legislative amendments.
The Knesset passed legislation in 2017 for a program that would deal with domestic abuse and violence against women, but which was never implemented due to lack of funding. It was announced last week that the program will be delayed by two more years, with the end goal being set for 2024.
"Our efforts are yielding results and we are seeing a decline in female homicides due to domestic violence, though of course we cannot stop here, as our goal is no women murdered in cases of domestic violence," Erdan said. "There are more programs waiting for funding and legislation and, to my dismay, the fact that a government has yet to be formed harms the fight against violence towards women."
Newly-released statistics revealed that the Women's International Zionist Organization (WIZO) domestic abuse hotline received a staggering 70% boost in reports, although there are no more cases than previous years.
"Perhaps this #MeToo era brought along a sense of sharing, but it's important to remember that when one person shares with her friend, it's still her friend, it is not a professional, and to make a change, women must receive help from professionals," WIZO Israel chairwoman Ora Korazim told The Jerusalem Post.
Thousands took to the streets to rally against this “social terrorism” on Monday evening in the courtyard of the Israeli Performing Arts Center in Tel Aviv, where they called to “blame the rapist” and that “the government is apathetic to violence against women.”


Tags women gilad erdan vilence against women
