The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Going 'home' after making aliyah isn't the same

You can’t truly go back to a place where you once lived, because so much will have changed since you left that it is not the same place any more.

By DVORA WAYSMAN  
MARCH 19, 2020 14:38
Melbourne, Australia (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Melbourne, Australia
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
It was late author Thomas Wolfe (1900 – 1938) who coined the phrase “You can’t go home again.” He meant that you can’t truly go back to a place where you once lived, because so much will have changed since you left that it is not the same place any more.
I recently tested this out, making a short one-week visit to my birthplace – Melbourne, Australia – to visit my 95-year-old sister, Bobbie (Roberta), at my family’s urging, before it became too late for both of us.
‘WE TALKED of family events of 70 years ago as though they were yesterday.’ The writer (left) with sister Bobbie in Melbourne). (Credit: Courtesy)‘WE TALKED of family events of 70 years ago as though they were yesterday.’ The writer (left) with sister Bobbie in Melbourne). (Credit: Courtesy)
After our aliyah in 1971, I used to go back regularly while my mother was alive, but my last trip was in 2012. It means traveling for almost 30 hours, which at my age is very difficult. My younger daughter, Tamara, came with me, and I couldn’t have managed without her.
I have only warm memories of Melbourne, and spent my first years in Israel quietly crying into my pillow at night for all I had left behind. My husband had persuaded me that our four children needed to know that they had their own country, their own people.
What did I remember of Australia? A sunlit land of relaxed, easy living. A laid-back people with their own amusing jargon that made you smile: “no worries”; “g’day, mate”; “a fair go”; “see you this arvo”; “fair dinkum”; “a good bloke/Sheila”; and so on.
What did I find? All of the above, really. Far more high-rise buildings, huge shopping malls, enormous department stores and supermarkets. But these don’t define a home. A home is your memories, and they assailed me everywhere.
A nephew took me on a nostalgic drive around the places where I grew up. The street where I spent my childhood – still there, but our home no longer exists, replaced by a block of flats. My primary school – oh, there’s the field next door, where I’d have lunch with my friends on the grass, and we’d make daisy chains out of the dandelions and wear them in our hair until the bell rang summoning us back to class. Along the beachfront and esplanade where I spent summer Sundays, but the skating rink has gone, although Luna Park remains. My high school on the lake. City streets where I worked. The synagogue where I was married...
In that brief week, I spent wonderful time with my sister – we played Scrabble together, had a picnic in the Botanical Gardens and talked of family events of 70 years ago as though they were yesterday. Saw beloved family members of both my family and my husband’s, at the same time achingly aware of those no longer with us. Just time also for morning coffee with a dear friend whose link now is only by email, and the sadness of saying goodbye again.
Melbourne wasn’t really “home” anymore, but it was beloved nevertheless. I knew soon I would miss the people and be lonely for them. Strangely enough, it was also Thomas Wolfe who wrote: “Loneliness is, and always has been, the central and inevitable experience of every man.” Those you have loved and lost will always remain an ache in your heart, and I missed them in all the old, familiar places . At night, their ghosts filled my dreams.
As our plane took off, I knew it would be my last visit, and I felt the tears behind my eyelids. It was a long, difficult flight back to Israel, but as we left Istanbul for the last hours of the journey to Ben-Gurion Airport, I remembered a poem I had once written on another absence from Israel, titled “Back to Jerusalem,” and I realized it was still relevant. I recited it silently as we drew closer to Israel:
It was not for long
I left you,
But each parting
Is a small death.
Now I am returning
To leafy arms of pine,
A kiss of sunshine –
Gold on gray stone.
The gentle wind
Whispers secrets to me.
Jerusalem’s perfume
Is my embrace.
I have missed you...
Missed your gentle blessing,
But now I am returning –
Coming home!
The writer, who has lived in Jerusalem for 48 years, is the author of 14 books. Her latest novel is Searching for Sarah. dwaysman@gmail.com


Tags aliyah Advice poetry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Better communication needed in the midst of crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Coronavirus: Fill the communal void while flattening the curve – opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by