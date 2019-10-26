Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Golden Hedgehog Fringe Festival

Various workshops will also be held during the festival, some of which will be open to the audience.

By HELEN KAYE
October 26, 2019 20:57
‘THE PECAN ORCHARD’ by Shani Sahbtai, Adi Kahana and Bat El Dotan. (photo credit: RIVI SEGAL)

The annual Golden Hedgehog Fringe Theater Festival will this year be held in Tel Aviv for the first time. Sixteen plays will compete for prizes during the festival from November 7-15 at various venues including the Tzavta, Tmuna and Clipa theaters. This year’s Life Achievement Award will go to Tmuna Theater founder and artistic director Nava Zuckerman for her ground-breaking work in bringing independent fringe theater into the Israeli mainstream (as it were). Prizes will also be awarded for Best Play and Best Playwright.

Among the plays being presented are Dragons and Prostitutes, the winner of the Acre Festival 2018; Leah, adapted and directed by Yael Karmsky from the autobiographical book And He Is the Light by Leah Goldberg; A Summer Night Dream in Space, an “intergalactic and shameless Shakespearean classic and outrageous escapist comedy,” produced by the Shell Theater; and The Dodger, “a wild and innovative satire with audience participation.”

For more information, including locations and a complete list of plays, visit kipodhazahav.co.il.


