Google set to acquire Israeli cloud start-up Alooma

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Google intends to acquire Israeli data migration start-up Alooma, the companies announced late Tuesday, in a deal said to be worth $150 million.



Acquiring the company, Google said, will be "critical" in building additional data migration capabilities as it seeks to capture a greater share of the cloud market, currently dominated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

"Here at Google Cloud, we’re committed to helping enterprise customers easily and securely migrate their data to our platform," said senior representatives of the California-headquartered technology giant in a statement."The addition of Alooma, subject to closing conditions, is a natural fit that allows us to offer customers a streamlined, automated migration experience to Google Cloud."While the value of the acquisition has not been made public, industry sources have reported that Google will pay $150m. for the company.Alooma, co-founded by Yoni Broyde and Yair Weinberger, provides an enterprise-targeted cloud solution enabling companies to integrate, enrich and stream data from various data sources to any data warehouse or application."From the very beginning we’ve been humbled to serve thousands of customers and partners, and grateful for the trust they’ve placed in us," said Broyde and Weinberger in a joint statement."We believe that as part of Google Cloud — bringing together the best-in-class data migration and integration services — we can make our customers and partners even more data driven and successful."Since its establishment in 2013, Alooma has raised $14.7m. in capital funding to accelerate its activities. The company has offices in Tel Aviv and Redwood City, California.According to market analyst firm Canalys, Google Cloud's market share grew to 9% for the first time in the final quarter of 2018. Despite the increase, it still trails significantly behind AWS, which boasted a 32% share of customer expenditure, and Microsoft Azure, who saw market share grow from 14% to 16%.Through the acquisition of Alooma, Google also said it was looking forward to adding to its growing cloud footprint in Israel. Last year, the company acquired another Israeli cloud migration start-up, Velostrata, for an undisclosed sum.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



