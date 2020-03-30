Government rolls out NIS 80 billion financial aid package

After significant delay, the government published its major economic plan to soften the blow of the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, promising NIS 80 billion in financial aid for the healthcare system, struggling businesses, salaried employees and self-employed workers."I say to all Israeli citizens, we will return to our financial strength, to a much greater extent than people expect, and much faster," said Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon in a televised address prior to confirming his departure from politics. "This situation will not last forever and I believe that, immediately after Passover, the economy will start to return to work gradually. The program presented today is the largest and widest in scope that the Israeli economy has ever seen."The financial aid package, representing approximately 6% of Israel's gross domestic product, involves commitments of NIS 70b. in funds, in addition to NIS 10b. of financial assistance promised in recent weeks.The package features NIS 10b. for the healthcare system; NIS 20b. as a "social security safety net" for salaried employees, self-employed workers and the elderly; NIS 32b. to support businesses harmed by the outbreak; and an NIS 8b. program for the acceleration of the economy and stimulus for critical growth engines."I am aware that [the financial package] won't return the situation to what it was prior to the crisis. Not for businesses, employees or the self-employed," said Kahlon. "But we are speaking about the most significant program that the Israeli economy has ever known. I have no doubt that if this crisis will continue, we will need additions. We will not allow the Israeli economy to collapse."The Israeli Employment Service said that a total of 20,413 new applicants registered for unemployment benefits on Sunday night and Monday, bringing the total number of claimants to over 962,500.Since the start of March, nearly 805,000 new applicants have requested support from the Employment Service - 89.9% of whom are employees placed on unpaid leave. Authorities expect total claimants to reach one million before the Passover holiday.There are over 44,300 families with both parents claiming unemployment benefits, representing 15.28% of all claimants, the National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) said. According to the Labor and Welfare Ministry, there have been applications from 4,000 women during the past two weeks who are either currently pregnant, on maternity leave or undergoing fertility treatment - compared to 1,200 during a normal year.Employees placed on unpaid leave are likely to cost the state NIS 14 billion-NIS 15b. during the next three months, Finance Ministry director-general Shai Babad told lawmakers on Sunday.