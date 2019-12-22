Government unveils national plan to transform urban mobility

Seeking to drastically reduce commuter dependence on private vehicles in the coming decades, an inter-ministerial group unveiled a long-term program on Sunday to improve urban transportation across the country.The national strategic plan for sustainable urban mobility, projected to cost NIS 17-21 billion by 2040, aims to reduce dependence on private vehicles by adapting urban infrastructure to the needs of public transportation, pedestrians, bicycles and other powered micromobility solutions.Ministry of Transportation, the Israel Land Authority and the Israel Planning Administration, the two-decade plan projects annual investment totaling NIS 1.3-1.5b. and yield annual benefits valued at NIS 2.8-5b.According to research carried out by the authors of the strategic plan, public transportation in major Israeli cities captured just 10% of the market, compared to approximately 30-40% in major Western European cities. Some 62% of commuters travel to work in private vehicles, while only 20% use public transportation options.The plan aims to advance the government's target to significantly increase public transportation use to 40% in metropolitan areas. While the construction of the Tel Aviv Light Rail and similar projects will contribute to increasing transportation accessibility, the authors state that solutions to the "last mile" problem are key to achieving their targets."Electric scooters and bicycles, and certainly pedestrians, are not the problem, but part of the solution," said National Economic Council chairman Prof. Avi Simhon."If we are able to produce the right infrastructure for them, we will be able to reduce the use of private vehicles in the urban domain and increase the number of public transportation users. This program is an important contribution to dealing with the transportation challenge in Israel."The program notably includes the construction of continuous bike paths along major city thoroughfares, preparing infrastructure for autonomous vehicles, designing dedicated pedestrian networks in urban areas, and prioritizing pedestrians and bicycles over vehicles.A major objective highlighted in the multi-faceted plan is to increase urban population density by 20%. Implemented through an accelerated program of mass urban regeneration nationwide, data shows that population density enables efficient public transportation, decreases private vehicle use, and reduces walking and cycling distances.The plan also targets the construction of continuous bicycle infrastructure in all towns exceeding 10,000 residents. The proportion of streets requiring the addition of bicycle infrastructure, the authors said, is between 20-35% of the length of the entire urban road network.Urban commerce and mixed use planning is also highlighted, emphasizing the integration of commercial and residential areas in future urban developments, rather than the construction of shopping centers outside cities that are only accessible by vehicle.In order to prepare for the arrival of autonomous vehicles and the expansion of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions, the plan calls for the gradual reduction of parking spaces along main roads, increase of public transportation lanes, and the widening of sidewalks and bicycle lanes.To make the strategic plan a reality, the authors write, a "concrete implementation plan" must be developed within six months. The plan will initially be rolled out in a limited number of towns and cities, all home to more than 10,000 residents."The implementation of the plan will enable the cities of Israel to grow while ensuring quality of life for their residents and reducing pollution caused by transportation," said Simhon."In the coming years, the Israeli government is expected to invest tremendous resources in metropolitan transportation and smart transportation services. This plan will complement the government's importnat plans and address additional populations in urban spaces."Anticipated annual yields of between NIS 2.8b. - NIS 5b., significantly exceeding government investment, are expected to vary according to the success of implementing the strategic plan's objectives.Yields, the authors state, include savings on the cost of vehicle operations, reduced congestion, decreased parking expenses, improved safety, environmental and health benefits, and increased social equality by ensuring comparable access to transportation. According to the plan's upper estimates, average investment of NIS 1,475 per citizen could yield annual benefits worth NIS 5,013."As part of the Ministry of Construction and Housing's vision to improve the quality of life in Israel, great emphasis has been placed on urban space planning in recent years," said ministry director-general Benny Dreyfuss."This is reflected in transportation, traffic, providing shade, and advanced building techniques. The writing of the strategic plan in collaboration with all parties constitutes another layer of placing the citizen at the center, and in the activities of the ministry to improve the urban area where he resides."Published by the Ministry of Construction and Housing, the National Economic Council, the