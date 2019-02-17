Govt. approves NIS17m for memorial to Jewish fighters in WWII

WWII veterans .
(photo credit: SAM SOKOL)
X
The government on Sunday approved a NIS17 million allocation to complete a museum and information center at Latrun dedicated to Jewish soldiers
who fought against the Nazis in World War II.
The project, which first was approved by a government decision in in 2002, is expected to be completed by 2022.
The site will tell the story of the 1.5 million Jews from around the world -- including from Mandatory Palestine -- who fought during World War II
with the various allied armies and with the partisans. Some 250,000 Jews were killed in battle.
“Today we are keeping another promise that we made a few years ago to our cherished veterans,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the outset of Sunday's cabinet meeting.
“The government will approve today an additional budget for the completion of the Jewish Fighters Museum project
in Latrun,” he said. “I have the greatest admiration for them [Jewish fighters in World War II] – they deserve this."
