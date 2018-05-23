May 24 2018
|
Sivan, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Gov't backtracks on law allowing PM, defense minister declare war

The law states that the two of can do so under extreme circumstances in which urgency is necessary and there is not enough time to convene the legal quorum for a Security Cabinet meeting.

By
May 23, 2018 23:12
1 minute read.
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R)

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R). (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The government decided to reverse a law passed last month that allowed the prime minister and defense minister to declare war without consulting with the cabinet, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked’s spokesman confirmed Wednesday night.

The law states that the two of can do so under extreme circumstances in which urgency is necessary and there is not enough time to convene the legal quorum for a Security Cabinet meeting.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Following public criticism, Shaked and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to revert to the previous draft of the bill, which states that the Security Cabinet can declare war, rather than the full cabinet, which was necessary before this law passed last month. The new version of the law will have to pass three rounds of voting in the Knesset.

The purpose of the law was to allow the vote to make the process more efficient and avoid leaks.

Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay praised the decision, saying the version giving the prime minister and defense minister increased power “should not have been in our law books.

“As I said, it cannot be that Netanyahu and a man that he himself said is not fit to even be a military analyst” – meaning, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman – “should decide on their own whetehr to go to war,” Gabbay said.

Yesh Atid faction chairman Ofer Shelah, who fought against the final version of the law, said “this victory proves that if you fight for what is right, you can win. This stinky trick was a security, moral and constitutional danger. Tonight, those with a conscience defeated it.”


Related Content

May 24, 2018
Cinema that reflects reality

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut