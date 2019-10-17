Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Graffiti festival in Jaffa set to fight BDS and politicization of art

The "Patron of the Arts" festival will host graffiti artists from all over the world.

By OMRI RON
October 17, 2019 04:41
‘THE STEAMER entered the harbour of Jaffa. The picturesqueness of the little town, looming out between the orange and lemon groves, with its white flat-roofed rows of houses, was quite enchanting.’. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Some of the world's most prolific graffiti artists will land in Israel for Sukkot for the "Patron of the Arts: International Street Art Week," which begins on Thursday.

The three-day event runs Oct. 17 to 20 and will be held in the Jaffa harbor. It will include live wall drawing, with the expectation that the graffiti will remain on the walls for the next several years.


The project was initiated by Paris-based Olivia Fatal together with local Rachel Mailer. They said they have seen the influence of  BDS on the art industry, including several artists who are hesitant to work with Israel or even discuss Israel. The show is meant to demonstrate that politics has no place in the art industry, according to the event release.


The art should be unique. Among the artists is the duo "PichiAvo" from Spain, who usually make graffiti revolving around Greek mythology. "Insane51," who specializes in 3D art, will also be present.


Each of the creators has a large social media presence, so the planners are hoping the event will go viral. The pieces will be displayed on social media by the artists and by the event, as well.


