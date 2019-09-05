Guatemala Embassy marks Independence Day at Friends of Zion Museum

Dr. Mike Evans and the Friends of Zion (FOZ) Museum hosted the Guatemalan Embassy in Israel’s event for Guatemalan Independence Day. The theme was Guatemala’s First Anniversary of moving its embassy move to Jerusalem.



The event on Wednesday night marked Guatemala’s 198th Independence Day, which was the embassy’s first anniversary in Jerusalem.



The event was attended by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Guatemalan Ambassador to Israel Mario Bucaro, Justice Minister Amir Ohana and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. The event was also attended by several Central and Latin American ambassadors to Israel, as well as many other dignitaries and influential guests.



Evans, founder and chairman of the FOZ Museum and member of the Trump Evangelical Advisory, traveled to Guatemala City before President Jimmy Morales had announced Guatemala’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and their intention to move its embassy. Evans presented Morales with the Friends of Zion Award, the museum’s highest honor.



In his speech, Evans praised both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, noting that “their impact on Guatemala’s decision to recognize Jerusalem and move their embassy has to do with the prime minister’s ‘trust factor,’ which also encouraged other nations like Honduras to recognize Jerusalem.”



One week ago, the FOZ Museum bestowed the Friends of Zion Award on Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who had officially declared their recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, in addition to opening a “commercial office” in Jerusalem. FOZ hosted a celebratory reception for the president and his delegation.

