H. Stern and Vivi Bellaish unveil best of decade collection

The best in the Israeli fashion industry gathered Monday night at the Noor Gallery in Jaffa for the first event of its kind: the unveiling of Vivi Bellaish’s best of the decade collection created in collaboration with luxury jewelry brand H. Stern and its iconic collections.H. Stern and Bellaish joined together for a conceptual evening inspired by the Bohemian society of the 1920s, which unveiled Bellaish’s decade collection inspired by the world of wings. Each model in the new collection incorporates an iconic piece of H. Stern jewelry that together created a breathtaking final look. The highlight of the evening was a fashion show in tribute to the French haute couture industry.