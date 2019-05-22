H. Stern portrays Roberto Burle Marx’s art

THE NEW H. Stern Burle Marx collection is characterized by unique shapes, colors and proportions..
The work of Roberto Burle Marx (1909-1994), the extraordinary Brazilian landscape architect, consists of modern aesthetics that include unique designs with a wide and intriguing array of abstract shapes, geometric patterns that become sharp curves and contrasting colors.
All these were the inspiration for H. Stern’s new collection.
In the gardens Marx designed, prominent geometric stone surfaces merge with the organic lines of the environment and reflect a strong desire for nature. His art is expressed in various fields, from colorful fabrics, wall textiles, tiles and sculptures, up to the iconic sidewalks of Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, which emphasize the endless creativity of this multidisciplinary artist.
The new H. Stern Burle Marx collection is characterized by unique shapes, colors and proportions, created as a tribute to the artist’s known works. Earrings, rings, pendants and bracelets combine the strength of straight angles and fine curved lines.
The collection contains 18-karat yellow gold jewelry set with diamonds, black quartz stones and white feldspar, along with silver jewelry with a brushed finish and set with diamonds. The gold jewelry is characterized by geometrical shapes and a combination of black and white, with a dramatic presence that includes oversized rings, a diamond and black quartz bracelet. The sterling silver jewelry features thick bracelets that wrap around the wrist, intriguingly shaped rings and a pair of long half-moon earrings, which are also studded with diamonds.
For the 21st consecutive year, the H. Stern brand has been holding “Gold Rush” events in which customers are given a first glimpse of new collections and the possibility of replacing their old gold, receiving a credit for it at a value worth 25% more than the price of gold on the market, with which they can buy new jewelry.
