Hebrew U professor calls Israeli activists 'Nazi dogs,' refuses to teach them

A professor from the Hebrew University called right-wing Israeli activists "Nazi dogs," after they launched a website publicizing professors as "anti-Israeli," Makor Rishon, an Israeli religious newspaper, first reported.





"The Nazi dogs at Im Tirtzu can't do anything to me," Professor Amiram Goldblum, a chemistry professor at Hebrew University and a left-wing activist in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reportedly wrote. "Now I promise – I will photograph every scum of Im Tirtzu on campus and will publicize their names as much as I can, so that teachers know who they shouldn't accept to advanced degrees."

Im Tirtzu took a screen shot of the the comments Goldblum wrote online, but did not report where the original remarks appeared.

Goldblum is a former spokesperson for Peace Now and on the board of the New Israel Fund. He was angered by the Canary Mission style website Im Tirtzu activists set up. The website lists at least 85 Israeli professors who were involved with 'anti-Israel' work, which includes promoting an academic boycott or accusing IDF soldiers, or Israel, of war crimes.



The Canary Mission is a website publicizing "anti-Israel" activists on US campuses.

Dozens of students at Hebrew University affiliated with Im Tirtzu, filed a formal complain to the university. While the university condemned the statement, it also said it was not responsible for the remarks made by the professors.

"It is not its [Hebrew University] role to deal with them, so long as the academic podium is not being exploited to disseminate these ideas. In this instance, the university rector made it unequivocally clear to Prof. Goldblum that he cannot act this way towards the students."

Despite the university’s reaction, Goldblum reportedly said that he would refuse to teach a student wearing an Im Tirtzu shirt and he would "call security."

"Im Tirtzu's intention is to harm professors, and I am unwilling to speak in such an atmosphere created by Im Tirtzu activists, and that is what I told the university administration," said Goldblum.

