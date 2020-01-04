Haganah fighter turned Anti-Zionist activist Hava Keller dies at 90

Women in Black founder and anti-Zionist activist Hava Keller died on Tuesday in Tel Aviv, Israeli media sources reported earlier this week.



Keller, who was 90 at the time of her death, was an active member of Gush Shalom, Women for Political Prisoners, Taayush (Arabic for Coexistence) and other movements, according to online magazine Sicha Mekomit (Local Call).

Keller, who was born in 1929 in Łódź, pre-war Poland, fled to Lithuania in 1939 during the Second World War. In January 1941, her family fled Nazi-occupied Lithuania after receiving a permit to immigrate to British Palestine.

She became a member of the Haganah militia while in high school and was arrested by the British authorities on several occasions. During the 1948 War, Keller participated in the conquest of Acre and later became one of the founders of kibbutz Saar in northern Israel.

In 1988, Keller, along with other radical left-wing activists, founded Women in Black to protest actions taken by the IDF and the Border Police to suppress Palestinian protesters in the First Intifada.

While the emergence of the Yet other historians claim that the pre-IDF military commanders saw an opportunity to secure the Jewish community against possible future hostilities, and took it. The discussion about the course of the 1948 War is still far from over, seeing as not all documents are available to scholars. In 2006, Keller gave a testimony to Zochrot ("Remembering"), an Israeli nonprofit founded in 2002 to "promote acknowledgement and accountability for the ongoing injustices of the Nakba, the Palestinian catastrophe of 1948."While the emergence of the Palestinian refugee situation after the War of 1948 is a fact, many in Israel claim that some of the responsibility to the Palestinian plight lays on the Arab refusal to accept the UN decision to create a Jewish state next to an Arab one and following extreme leaders who promised to annihilate the Jews and "drive them to the sea."Yet other historians claim that the pre-IDF military commanders saw an opportunity to secure the Jewish community against possible future hostilities, and took it. The discussion about the course of the 1948 War is still far from over, seeing as not all documents are available to scholars.

"[Arab] People fled in cars," Keller told concerning the conquest of Acre, which she witnessed. "My job was to sit on top of the watch tower in Ein HaMifratz and count the cars coming out of [the city]."

"I went into Acre [when it] was nearly empty of residents. I remember being shocked at the sight of one of the apartments," she said. "The door was open. On the table was pitta bread and coffee. They were probably having breakfast [when they left]. On the floor [I saw] a pair of baby shoes."

"They probably didn't manage to put them on the kid in time. [The kid] is cold, [I thought]. We have to find the kid," Keller said. "I started screaming and crying."

