Haifa International Children’s Theater Festival announces Passover program

The Haifa International Children’s Theater Festival, which will take place from April 12-24, is marking its 30th anniversary with all kinds of new shows and events.The opening attraction this year will be an original musical, Everything is Gold, inspired by the songs of the beloved band Ha-Tarnagolim, by Haim Hefer and Sasha Argov.Five other new plays, which were chosen out of hundreds submitted in a competition, will be performed, along with many other shows from around the world. All in all there will be more than 200 performances, including shows in the commedia dell’arte style.Plays will be presented in Hebrew, Arabic and Russian. There will be plays with sign language for the hearing-impaired, and special sensory-friendly performances for those on the autism spectrum.In addition, there will be open-air street theater featuring top street performers from all over the world, including the Netherlands, France, the Catalonian region of Spain, Italy, Germany and Austria, in addition to Israel.The festival is produced by the Haifa Theater and is supported by the Haifa Municipality, the Ministry of Culture and Mifal Hapayis. The director of the theater and the festival is Nitza Ben-Zvi, the artistic director of the theater is Moshe Naor, and the artistic director of the festival is Itzik Weingarten.The festival website is haifakids.com.