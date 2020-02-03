The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Half of Israelis: Trump plan intended to help Netanyahu win

Poll finds PM's probe top issue for voting

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 04:59
JUST GIVE HIM one more chance. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump at the White House this week. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
JUST GIVE HIM one more chance. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump at the White House this week.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
US President Donald Trump introduced his "Deal of the Century" plan last week in order to interfere in the March 2 Israeli election and help Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emerge victorious, about half the respondents said in a new poll of the Israel Democracy Institute published on Monday.
The poll found that among the general public, 49:9% see the plan's presentation at the current time as deliberate interference in Israeli politics, 22.2% said they do not agree so much, 13.5% do not agree at all, and 14.4% said they did not know or refused to answer.
The sectors who most thought Trump was interfering were left-wing Jews (78%), centrist Jews (69%) and Arabs (68%). Only 33.5% of self-defined right-wing Jews saw the plan's announcement as interfering in Israeli politics.

 

The poll asked Israelis what issue would most affect their voting. Netanyahu's criminal investigations were in first place, with 32, followed by the cost of living and housing (21.3%), the security situation (17.1%), matters of religion and state (10.4%) and Jewish-Arab relations (7.2%). Ahead of the September election, the security situation came first followed by the cost of living and housing, and the Netanyahu investigations were third.
A segmentation by voting intentions in the approaching elections revealed that voters for Labor-Gesher-Meretz and Yisrael Beytenu are least satisfied with their party’s list of candidates for the Knesset. The most satisfied are voters of the Joint List and Blue and White.
Asked whether  people should vote for one of the large parties and not for a small one to bring about a decisive result in Israel's third election in under a year, 57.1% of the public agreed, 34.5% disagreed and 8.4% did not know or would not respond. Unsurprisingly, most of the support came from those who intend to vote for Blue and White or Likud and most of the opposition came from voters for the smaller parties.
Since the April 2019 elections, the IDI has been monitoring to what extent Israelis think the election results as publicized matched the actual voting or were manipulated in one way or another in the official reporting. The study found a considerable rate of people who do not believe in the propriety of the Israeli elections and do not believe that the results as published are the real ones.
Among the general public, 17.7% said they had full trust in the results, 40.1% a lot of trust, 27.1 little trust, 9.7 no trust and 5.5% did not know or refused to answer.
A clear-cut majority of the Israeli public (68.8%) thinks the day of the elections should count as a vacation day only for those who can prove that they have fulfilled their civic duty and voted, while 25.5% disagree and 5.7 did not know or declided to respond. Support for this notion ran very high among the Jews (75%), while over half the Arab interviewees oppose it (51%).
The survey results show that the Israeli public opposes fines for those who do not vote in the elections, 54.7%, while 38.3% support them and 7.1% did not know or would not respond.
The poll of 762 respondents representing a statistical sample of the Israeli adult population was conducted from January 26 to January 28, 2020. The maximum sampling error for the entire sample was 3.7%± at a confidence level of 95%. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Elections Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For the Trump peace plan to work, Palestinians must give peace a chance By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef This is no 'Deal of the Century' for the Palestinians - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The ‘March of Return’: Hamas’ dirty war against Israel By EYTAN GILBOA
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by