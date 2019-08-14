Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hamas: Harsh conditions in Gaza ensure more terror attacks will follow

Hamas officials told Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar that recent attacks were unauthorized by them, despite the terrorists using Hamas issued weapons.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 14, 2019 08:37
Palestinians take part in a rally marking the 31st anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City

Palestinians take part in a rally marking the 31st anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)

Hamas officials laid responsibility for recent infiltrations of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip into Israel, citing the harsh living conditions in the Gaza Strip, Ynet reported citing Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar. 
 
The officials claimed that during their own review of events leading to the last three attacks, which were all prevented by the IDF, it was discovered that the terrorists were all members of the group’s military wing and acted without any authorization. 
 
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar promised to throw “hundreds of rockets” on Israel during a meeting he held with residents of Khan Yunis, Channel 13 reported on Tuesday. 
 
According to a report on Channel 12, the Defense Ministry is planning to build a 6 m. high defensive wall inside Israeli territory along a 9 km. stretch of Route 34 between the communities Yad Mordechai and Sderot.

It is expected to cost tens of millions of shekels. The Defense Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office are currently discussing where the budget for its construction will come from.
The wall, which is meant to provide nearby communities with additional protection from terrorist infiltration, comes in addition to another barrier of large sand berms and tree plantings to protect citizens from threats, such as anti-tank fire emanating from the Strip following the death of an Israeli civilian by a Kornet anti-tank missile fired at his car in May.


