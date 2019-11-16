Hamas leader holds phone conversation with PIJ before firing rockets

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh held a phone conversation on Saturday night with Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] leader Ziaad Nahla, the conversation took place before Hamas fired rockets at Israel during Saturday night, Ynet reported.
Haniyeh expressed his condolences over the death of former PIJ leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata, the two men agreed to increase cooperation between their respective groups.
Bahaa Abu al-Ata was killed by the IDF on Tuesday morning in a targeted strike, in response, the PIJ fired hundreds of rockets at Israel until a cease-fire was declared on Thursday.
However, the Hamas-fired rockets on Saturday night shattered the ceasefire, and led to a series of IDF strikes against several Hamas posts in the Gaza Strip.
The IDF Spokesperson warned that Israel holds Hamas as bearing complete accountability for all actions happening at the Gaza Strip.While both Hamas and PIJ are radical Muslim groups bent on the destruction of Israel Hamas is a political party with a terrorist arm whereas PIJ is a radical Islamic terror group which is aligned with the Islamic Republic of Iran and views the Palestinian issue in relation to a wider global Islamic revival movement.