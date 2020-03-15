Hand sanitizer price to be limited to NIS 9.9 per 100 ml

Rami Levi, Shufersal, Be, Yohananof, Yeinot Bitan, Victory and Super Pharm will sell hand sanitizer for the new price. Other chains may sell the product at this price as well.

Some stores may limit the number of hand sanitizers that can be bought at a time. Some chains have stated that they will sell 500 ml bottles for NIS 19.90 or less.

"Producers of the product stressed today that there will not be a shortage that will not allow continued production, rather there is high demand, which has led to the product disappearing from shelves, although it will still be provided to stores in the coming days," said the Economy Ministry.