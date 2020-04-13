Haredi Internet use spikes due to coronavirus epidemic

The Internet Rimon company, which provides various solutions for filtered Internet access, has reported a huge spike in Internet usage among the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) community in recent weeks following the imposition of restriction on movement by the government due to the coronavirus epidemic. Internet usage among the haredi community is far lower than in the general population because of restrictions put in place against it by the rabbinic leadership due to its ability to “breach the holy walls” of haredi society and bypass the formal avenues of information available to the community. Although filtered Internet and smartphone use has increased significantly in recent years among haredim and now stands at approximately 50% of the community, it remains far lower than in the rest of society. But the unique challenges of the coronavirus epidemic have meant that many in the community now appear to be logging on at home. Yariv Peer, director of Internet Rimon, says that since the coronavirus restrictions came into force, the company has seen a doubling of the use of its filtered software, stating that much of this comes through its Etrog filter software designed for the haredi community. In particular, Peer says that there has been a large increase in video streaming and conferencing, the use of online grocery purchasing sites and other platforms and a massive increase in the use of bandwidth by its customers. He also says that “thousands” of haredi customers have signed up for its services in recent weeks, and said that many were first time Internet users, which he said was apparent by the need to install Bezeq internet infrastructure, provide equipment and the lack of familiarity of the new customers with Internet installation procedures. Some of the growth in Internet usage would appear to be by members of the community who are in employment and need Internet access to continue working from home during the epidemic. Although only some 51% of haredi men work, 76% of haredi women have a job. Many of those in the commercial sector who use the Internet at work may not have wanted to have Internet access at home due to the rabbinic bans and restrictions, but now may have subscribed to Internet providers to continue working.“This is a new reality, a real turning point," Peer said. "Today it’s clear that people in the ultra-Orthodox community also need a connection to the outside world at this time."Eli Paley, chairman of the Haredi Institute for Public Affairs and publisher of Mishpacha Magazine, was more skeptical about how much of a transformational moment this new phenomenon will prove to be. He said that in times of crisis when specific challenges and solutions spring up in the haredi community there is often a counter-action to them after the crisis has passed. Indeed he noted that Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, one of the most senior and respected leaders of the non-hassidic branch of the haredi community, said that God had issued an “awful decree” against the world, requiring people to consider what they need to rectify in themselves. One of these things, he said, was “use of forbidden technology,” adding that “anyone who does not need this technology for income [from work] purposes should not use it, and those who must use it must do so only in a place and time of need and with excellent blocking.”“Intuitively, it is hard for me to see people continuing with Internet access after the coronavirus crisis,” said Paley, who added that he believed the situation would return to what it was before the epidemic and that the rabbinic leadership may even embark on a campaign to ensure that this is so when restrictions on movement are eased. Paley said however that it was possible that new solutions for the haredi community will develop out of the clear need for Internet access which has become apparent with the current epidemic.“Infrastructure solutions, internet access for schools, and other issues may be advanced after this crisis and it may accelerate technological solutions for the ultra-Orthodox community.”