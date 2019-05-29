Haredi Orthodox passengers sue El Al for Shabbat disruption

The first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
(JTA) — Haredi Orthodox passengers on an El Al flight in November that was forced to divert in order to allow Sabbath-observant passengers to get off the plane are suing the airline.
The 53 passengers filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of the 180 passengers that disembarked in Athens, Greece, rather than be on the plane at the onset of Shabbat.
They are seeking nearly $14,000 in damages for each of the passengers that got off the plane, Israel Hayom reported
Tuesday. The passengers also are demanding that El Al publicly retract assertions that haredi passengers were violent and threatened the flight crew.
The flight, which left New York more than five hours late on Nov. 15, was diverted midflight to Athens, where the Shabbat observers disembarked and spent Saturday in a hotel near the airport. The rest of the passengers boarded an Israir plane several hours later and returned to Tel Aviv, since El Al does not fly on the Sabbath.
The flight had been delayed due to bad weather and was racing the clock to reach Israel before the start of the Sabbath. Dozens of passengers had demanded that the plane return to the gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport so they could disembark, but instead the plane took off.
According to the lawsuit, El Al reserved hotel rooms for just 53 of the 180 passengers who remained in Athens and there was not enough kosher food.
The airline compensated all 400 passengers aboard the flight with a free round-trip ticket to the European destination of their choice.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>