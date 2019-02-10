Haredi community asks the world to pray for bus accident victims

The overturned bus, February 10th, 2019.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Haredi community asked the world to join them in prayer for those injured in a fatal bus accident that killed two and injured 41 passengers on Sunday morning.
Specifically the community sent a message on WhatsApp requesting people to say psalms, liturgical hymns often said when Jews find themselves in difficult situations. The message published the name of some of the injured along with the words for Psalms Chapter 121, which is traditionally recited for those who are sick, hoping for a quick recovery.
The message urged those to spread the names stating, "Whoever prays for his friend is answered first," a well-known Talmudic saying urging those to pray for others because those are the prayers that are answered.
The names of those injured that the community that were released were:
Nir Ben Ayala, a 9-year-old currently undergoing an operation
Itamar Shimon son of Uri (10 month old baby)
David son of Batya
Efraim Frig son of Wassy
Abraham son of Donna
Ariel son of Nathalie
Ariel son of Rivka
Masoudi daughter of Esther
Shalom Hai son of Kuchik
Pini Pinchas son of Flora
Yaakov son of Zipporah
Shlomo Shalev son of Rina
Alon son of Aviva
Tami daughter of Esther
Meir son of Tammy
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>