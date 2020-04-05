According to figures from early last week, the ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods of Jerusalem already had the largest outbreaks of the contagion.

According to figures provided to the Jerusalem Municipal Council, the top five neighborhoods with the highest number of infected people were all ultra-Orthodox, including Har Nof with 44 cases, Bayit Ve’gan with 37, Geula with 34, Romema with 29 and Ramot with 19.