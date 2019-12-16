if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Has Israel stopped striking Syria to appease Putin before his visit?

Israel has been carrying out a war-between-wars campaign since 2013, striking thousands of Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
DECEMBER 16, 2019 17:38
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Moscow last month. (photo credit: REUTERS)
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Moscow last month.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
It’s been almost one month since Israel was accused of carrying out airstrikes against Iranian targets in war-torn Syria, and it’s one month before Russian President Vladmir Putin will touch down in the Jewish State.
Israel has been carrying out a war-between-wars campaign since 2013, striking thousands of Iranian and Hezbollah targets in an attempt to prevent Tehran and its proxies from obtaining advanced weapons to use against the Jewish state and from entrenching themselves in Syria. According to foreign reports, IAF jets have also carried out strikes in neighboring Iraq.
Moscow intervened in the Syrian conflict in September 2015 on the side President Bashar al-Assad and Israel and Russia have been using a deconfliction mechanism in place over Syria, in order to avoid any unwanted conflict.
Is it possible that Israel paused it’s campaign ahead of Putin’s visit? Is Netanyahu worried that the deconfliction mechanism has run out of luck similar to what happened with the Russian Ilyushin Il-20 which was shot down over Syria during an Israeli airstrike on Iranian targets?
That incident marked one of the lowest points of the relationship between the two countries. But no jet has since been shot down since, and no Russians lives lost during Israeli strikes.
So what’s happening?
The relationship between the two regional powers has been tense since the last airstrike claimed by Israel on November 20th. During that airstrike Israeli jets targeted over 20 Iranian and Syrian sites, including warehouses and command centers, in response to four rockets being fired towards Israel’s Golan Heights the previous morning.
But following the strike, Russia’s Foreign Ministry made a rare announcement chastising the intensity of Israeli airstrikes on Syria which they claimed have “sharply” increased and add tension and raise the potential for conflict in the war-torn country.
Moscow accused Israel of violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and of other states in the region and stated that “such developments are of the most serious concern and are rejected by Moscow.”
“Israeli actions add tension and increase the conflict potential of the situation around Syria, and are contrary to efforts to normalize the situation and achieve stability in Syria including a political settlement in this country,” read the statement released at the time.
Two weeks later in early December, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone-call with the Russian strongman where the two leaders discussed Syria.
Two days later, according to foreign reports, Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets were scrambled from Khmeimim airbase in Latakia to stop Israeli jets from striking the T-4 military base in the Syrian province of Homs, a site which has been targeted multiple times by the Jewish State.
While the IDF does not comment on foreign reports, Israel’s deconfliction mechanism should have alerted the Russians to Israeli activity.  Did Israel not inform the Russians? Were they heading to an area which may have put Russians lives or interests at risk?
According to a former senior IAF officer, it’s all about Russian interests.
“Russians don’t care about anyone. Today we are talking about interests and the main Russian interest is to be a relevant superpower and competitor against the Americans,” he said. “Wherever the US withdraws troops and budget from the region, we will find Russia trying to control and manage between states and groups.”
“We could be in the middle of the Second Cold war with Russia,” the former senior officer said.
That Second Cold War, which is playing out not only in the Middle East but across Eastern Europe and Asia, will need Israel to walk a very thin tightrope if it wants to remain the top dog in the region.
If not, the freedom of operation by Israeli jets may now be at risk on it’s most volatile fronts.


Tags Syria Russia Vladimir Putin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Lior Akerman Likud needs a change of guard if democracy is to be served By LIOR AKERMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jonathan Spyer Behind the Lines: The riddles of Baghdad By JONATHAN SPYER
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by