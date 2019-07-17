Has the education budget surpassed defense budget in Israel?

MK Amir Ohana.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Justice Minister Amir Ohana in an interview to Channel 13 claimed that the national budget assigned to the Education Ministry has surpassed the budget assigned to the Defense Ministry in 2018 for the first time in Israel.
"Last year, if I'm not mistaken, the Education Ministry's budget surpassed the Defense Ministry's budget. We never had such a thing in Israel's history," Ohana said.
According to financial online paper Globes, Ohana was not entirely wrong.
The national budget reports are harder to examine then merely compare the two sections.
For example, the sheer numbers show that in 2016, the Education Ministry received NIS 51 Billion, while the Defense Ministry received NIS 56 billion.
On the other hand, in 2017 the budget for education rose to NIS 54 billion while security was decreased to 52 billion.
However, part of the budget assigned to the security, a whole NIS 18 billion, comes in the form of monetary assistance from the United States, which would make the Defense budget higher than the Education.
But then there's another factor to consider. Higher education is not marked under the ministry's budget, but rather in a different section. Adding that to the Education's budget, it would seem that it does surpass the Defense budget in 2018.
Globes stressed that there may be other factors not taken into account in the budget reports; However the numbers clearly show that the budget assigned to security is on the decline since the 1970's as other ministries are slowly catching up.
