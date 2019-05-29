Health ministry warns of measles exposures in Tel Aviv

A nurse holds a vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
The Ministry of Health alerted the public of the possibility of exposure to measles on Tuesday night. People who were in five specific locations in Tel Aviv over the weekend, who are not vaccinated, should contact their local health bureau, the ministry wrote on their website.
"The Ministry of Health advises individuals with symptoms of fever plus one or more of the following symptoms: cough, runny nose, eye inflammation or rash to stay away from public places, such as the work place, places of worship, shopping malls, restaurants, public transportation, busy events and any other public place in order to help contain the spread of measles," the ministry also wrote.
The five places according to the ministry were as follows:
On Friday, May 24, 2019, between 14:00 - 11:00 in the lobby and offices of the Tel Aviv Cinemateque.
On Friday, May 24 2019, between 19:30-14: 30 in the lobby of the Cinema Hotel at 1 Zamenhof Street, Tel Aviv.
On Friday, May 24, 2019, between 17:30-21:00, the restaurant "Dalida", 7 Zevulun Street, Tel Aviv.
On Friday, May 24, 2019, between 19:30-00:00 at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque, Doc Aviv Festival.
On Saturday, May 25 2019, between 18:00-23:00, the Tel Aviv Cinematheque, Lobby and Hall 1, the Joya Restaurant in the Cinemateque compound.
