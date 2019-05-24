Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Heavy heat, train tracks expands, foresters 'fight flames with tears'

Train workers monitor tracks as some of them expand in the extreme heat wave.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 24, 2019 16:02
Heavy heat, train tracks expands, foresters 'fight flames with tears'

A firefighting aircraft flies over a forest near kibbutz Harel which was damaged by wildfires during a record heatwave, in Israel May 24, 2019.. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Heavy heat caused train tacks to expand and disruptions in train arrival and departure times,  Israel Railways wrote on Facebook on Friday. 
 
Train workers are monitoring the tracks to ensure safety, the post said. 

Israel's rail system has been suffering frequent delays, strikes and shutdowns in recent months. 
 
Regional manager at the Jewish National Fund (JNF) Gilaad Mstai said that his teams of foresters "are extinguishing the forests [fires] with their tears," the JNF wrote on social media on Friday. 
Ten thousand dunams (2471 acres) of Ben Shemen Forest had been burnt so far, the post stated. 




 


On Thursday, numerous fires caused damage to several communities across central Israel including  the destruction of Moshav Mevo Modi'in. 

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Shabbat candles
May 24, 2019
Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut