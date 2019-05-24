Heavy heat, train tracks expands, foresters 'fight flames with tears'

A firefighting aircraft flies over a forest near kibbutz Harel which was damaged by wildfires during a record heatwave, in Israel May 24, 2019..
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Heavy heat caused train tacks to expand and disruptions in train arrival and departure times, Israel Railways wrote on Facebook on Friday.
Regional manager at the Jewish National Fund (JNF) Gilaad Mstai said that his teams of foresters "are extinguishing the forests [fires] with their tears," the JNF wrote on social media on Friday.
Ten thousand dunams (2471 acres) of Ben Shemen Forest had been burnt so far, the post stated.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>