Hebrew University condemns attack on Asian students due to Coronavirus

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, which is known to host many students from East Asia and China, recently experienced racist incidences in relation to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Some of the incidences have included ethnic insults and fear-mongering, according to a press release from the University.One student, Yanan, an International Relations student from Xian, China, recalled how people "ganged up on [him], shouting 'Corona! Corona!, and told [him] to go home."In response to the incident, the Hebrew University said that they "condemn such acts, having firsthand knowledge of the dire consequences when a group of people is blamed for a global catastrophe."Similarly, following the incidences, the University released a video expressing support for the international students, saying that they wish to "show our support for our Asian colleagues and to spread a message of hope, we have put together this video—Jiayou! Our hearts are with you, China. Further, we have provided on-campus counseling services and support for our international students and researchers."