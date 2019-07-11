Hebron construction on archaeological site faces enforcement

Enforcement against illegally constructed building near Susya.
(photo credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON)
A building illegally constructed on a Hebron Hills archaeological site is facing enforcement action from the Civil Administration, the Judea and Samaria Division, and the District Coordination Office in Hebron.
The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories reported that the building was constructed at the Khirbet Aristobolia archaeological site near ancient Susya, where the Jewish town of Aristobolia was located in ancient times. The construction took place without the required permits and legal permission.
The enforcement against the building took place under a new building removal procedure, which takes effect much more quickly than in the past: the enforcement was enacted in the space of days, rather than months.
Marco Ben Shabat, director of the monitoring unit, said that the construction posed a risk to Jewish history and archaeology at the site. "The Civil Administration is working and will continue to act to eradicate the phenomenon of illegal construction in archaeological sites that harms the historical treasures and the Jewish heritage in Judea and Samaria," he said.
