The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Here's how Jerusalem is teaching ultra-Orthodox, Arabs about coronavirus

As both sectors tend to shun or distrust the mainstream media, distributing information comes with unique challenges.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 7, 2020 10:29
A Jewish ultra-Orthodox man looks onto a local billboard with instructions related to the coronavirus at a street in a Jewish Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem, March 27, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
A Jewish ultra-Orthodox man looks onto a local billboard with instructions related to the coronavirus at a street in a Jewish Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem, March 27, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
The Jerusalem Municipality said Tuesday that it is working with its Arab and ultra-Orthodox (haredi) populations to provide proper information for managing the coronavirus breakout. 
As both sectors tend to shun or distrust the mainstream media, distributing information comes with unique challenges. The ultra-Orthodox population, in particular, has come under fire for failing to take the directives of the Health Ministry seriously. 
For Arab residents of east Jerusalem, the municipality said it distributed tens of thousands of flyers with the public health guidelines written in Arabic. It also maintains a broad network of digital channels targeting them, with an Arab-language website, pages and groups on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram, as well as SMS messages to 80,000 Arab residents. Informational videos are also being distributed, and information is being published in the local Arab media, the municipality said. 
In the ultra-Orthodox community, the municipality said it is working on several levels to transmit and explain health directives.
Advertisements are being taken in the haredi media, and messages are transmitted through the alternative radio channels popular in their communities. Leaflets have been distributed to mailboxes in haredi neighborhoods with hygiene instructions and information for recognizing and treating COVID-19. Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion has been giving interviews explaining the situation to the haredi press, and the municipality offers a telephone line offering essential information in Hebrew and Yiddish at 02-5001333. 
Furthermore, as is common in the haredi streets, cars with loudspeakers are traveling through each neighborhood with special announcements tailored for them in Hebrew and Yiddish. Residents are being asked not to leave the house, not to pray with a minyan, to hold small private Passover Seders, and not to burn chametz publicly ahead of Passover.


Tags East Jerusalem Haredi jerusalem municipality Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't scapegoat the haredim for the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Guarding against authoritarianism – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
4 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by