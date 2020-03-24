High Court: 'The Knesset' is not its speaker - analysis

The thunderous High Court of Justice opinion which rocked the country last night resolved a critical question of debate: What is "the Knesset?"Since last week, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and the Blue and White party had fought over this question with the implications being massive for resolving the 16-month deadlock in the country's political system. Edelstein said that he embodied "the Knesset" and could decide when a vote might be held to potentially replace him.Blue and White said that whoever has 61 votes in the Knesset, a majority, makes the calls, is "the Knesset" and that the speaker is an empowered administrator who facilitates the will of that majority, with limited discretion.Making all of this extremely messy is that Israel's founders and former Knessets which passed laws creating our political system never envisioned a situation where one party would hold the Knesset and one party the prime minister's office, such as can occur in the US.The whole point of Israeli parliamentary democracy is that the Knesset and the prime minister's office are supposed to be held by the same party.But no one also ever envisioned a prime minister seeking to serve under indictment, three rounds of elections with a fourth a very real possibility and many other things that are occurring.The two sides are also at war over what the coronavirus crisis means for Israeli democracy.The ruling Likud party believes it should have extra leeway to manage the crisis from the executive branch seat of the prime minister's office and with less Knesset oversight slowing down efforts to save lives.Blue and White believes that greater Knesset oversight is required as the executive branch issues new orders daily infringing on civil liberties, so that it can weigh in on what is necessary to save lives, what is not and what may be politicization (i.e. delaying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial.)The High Court mostly took Blue and White's side in the current crisis, declaring that the Knesset is whatever a 61 MK majority say it is, even against the will of the speaker.Legal scholars and long-term observers will note that this decision was actually more middle-of-the-road than it looked as the High Court circumscribed its ruling to the situation of a transitional Knesset speaker.In other words, it said Edelstein might have been right, and some future speaker might win such a battle, if already re-sworn in and validated at the start of a new Knesset which has been newly elected.However, since Edelstein was hanging on to his post based on prior election results and not the March 2 results, the High Court said his discretion was far more limited.It did not need to end like this with all-out brinksmenship.The High Court of Justice had already dropped three hints that it would give Edelstein some breathing room for scheduling the vote for the Blue and White to potentially replace him, even if limited breathing room.Despite all five justices at the Sunday hearing on the petitions to compel Edelstein to hold an immediate vote expressing disapproval with the delay, they issued no decision on Sunday.Hint two was that even once they issued a "decision"around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, it was in the bizarre form of a question: would Edelstein agree to hold a vote by Wednesday.One one hand the question itself was a form of pressure an an ultimatum, just as Edelstein took it and referred to it.On the other hand, courts usually do not ask questions or permissions - they order and decide.This question kind of decision was sort of like an awkward dating situation where the court was trying to test out how Edelstein might respond to different scenarios so that it would not get to far ahead of itself. This was the sign of a court which wanted to avoid direct confrontation if possible.Then after setting a three hour deadline for Edelstein to respond, the court agreed to his request for an extension to 9:00 p.m., double the time.Normally, a four-hour extension is meaningless, but here is showed the court blinking again when tested by Edelstein.The court was never going to let Edelstein drag the vote out past the 28 days in which Benny Gantz holds the mantle to form a government.At the same time, it probably would have delayed ruling some more or might have given Edelstein some middle-of-the-road extension so that he could take a crack at compromising between Likud and Blue and White, while putting a clear deadline so as to not give him unlimited discretion as Knesset Speaker.However, Edelstein would not commit to a one week or even two week deadline.He justified his delay of the vote with some serious legal arguments, noting Knesset Legal Adviser Eyal Yinon believed Edelstein had discretion for some additional delay and noting several past speakers had not been picked for weeks or even a month after the Knesset being sworn in.The High Court responded that these were exceptions and that none of them were cases where the speaker seemed to be potentially trying to thwart the will of a 61 MK majority which had made its intentions clear.Depending on what comes next, the High Court decision will likely either have saved its role as umpire of tough constitutional issues or ended it.If a coalition is assembled without a fourth election or post a fourth election where 61 MKs want to preserve the court's constitutional role, its decision will have saved that role.If a 61 MK majority emerges wanting to avenge Edelstein, this may be the last time the High Court has the power to render such a blockbuster decision.